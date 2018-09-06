App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani, Aurobindo Pharma, Godfrey Phillips top gainers among BSE ‘A’ group stocks

Adani Enterprises jumped 8.71 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma which added 8.48 percent. Aurobindo Pharma witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.45 times.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian benchmark indices bounced back on Thursday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,535, up 58 points, while the Sensex is trading higher by 209 points at 38,227.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1,072 stocks advancing, 645 declining and 354 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1,605 stocks advanced, 1,089 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India gained 7.79 percent and Granules India is up 7.28 percent. Granules India saw spurt in volume by more than 3.66 times.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation is up 7.28 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 7.09 times. Torrent Power added 6.37 percent and Biocon gained 6.03 percent. Biocon witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.90 times.

Among the BSE Group B list of stocks, Centum Electronics zoomed 20 percent while Electrotherm India also jumped 20 percent in the afternoon trade.

Star Paper Mills spiked 19.98 percent and breached upper circuit of Rs 216.45 and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 20.73 times. Inflame Appliances is the other stock which added 19.98 percent as well and breached upper circuit of Rs 70.55 and traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 70.55. The scrip saw spurt in volume by more than 2.98 times.

Also in the group, Nandan Denim gained 18.92 percent wherein the stock saw spurt in volume by more than 12.22 times.

Texmo Pipes & Products is among the top gainers from the BSE B group of stocks, up 17.42 percent followed by Bharat Bijlee which spiked 13.85 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 14.53 times.

 
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:35 pm

