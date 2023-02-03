Adai Group stocks: A recap of everything that happened on February 3

Touting February 3, 2023, as an eventful day might be an understatement for the Adani Group. A stunning recovery from the worst-ever intraday fall in Adani Enterprises' stock to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first comments on the entire Hindenburg-Adani fiasco, there was a lot of action.

After falling 35 percent intraday, Adani Enterprises closed in the red on NSE – down 2 percent – while on BSE it was over a percent higher. Adani Ports closed 5 percent higher on the NSE at Rs 488.40 after falling to Rs 395 intraday.

ACC and Ambuja Cements gained 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar ended at a 5 percent lower circuit.

Here's a recap of all that happened, starting from pre-market developments

Moneycontrol News