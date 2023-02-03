Adai Group stocks: A recap of everything that happened on February 3

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

Touting February 3, 2023, as an eventful day might be an understatement for the Adani Group. A stunning recovery from the worst-ever intraday fall in Adani Enterprises' stock to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first comments on the entire Hindenburg-Adani fiasco, there was a lot of action.

After falling 35 percent intraday, Adani Enterprises closed in the red on NSE – down 2 percent – while on BSE it was over a percent higher. Adani Ports closed 5 percent higher on the NSE at Rs 488.40 after falling to Rs 395 intraday.

ACC and Ambuja Cements gained 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar ended at a 5 percent lower circuit.

Here's a recap of all that happened, starting from pre-market developments

ASM Framework

Pre-market open, the big news was National Stock Exchange (NSE) placing Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under an additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework.

In a circular, it noted "applicable rate of margin shall be 50 percent or existing margin, whichever is higher, subject to the maximum rate of margin capped at 100 percent w.e.f. February 6, 2023, on all open positions as on February 3 and new positions created from February 6."

Additionally, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements were on the F&O ban list for the day.

Snub from Dow Jones

Another big pre-market development was the removal of Adani Enterprises from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. S&P Dow Jones Indices in a note said Adani Enterprises would be removed from the indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

At 10.30 am, the stock was down 35 percent at Rs 1,017.45 apiece on the NSE. This was the worst-ever intraday fall for the stock.

Since the release of the Hindenburg report on January 24, the Adani group has erased around $117 billion market cap, one of the worst in history. This is almost half of the Group's combined market value.

Fitch Ratings on Adani

The stock saw some recovery after Fitch Ratings assuaged concerns.

It said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of the Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities following the Hindenburg Research report alleging malpractices at the group and expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.

Moody's on Adani Group

Soon after, there was another statement.

"The adverse developments are likely to reduce the group’s ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years. We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025," it said.

Not re-evaluating stakes in Adani Group firms: TotalEnergies

French firm TotalEnergies also came out with a statement.

Total has a 37.4 percent stake in Adani Transmission and a 19.75 percent stake in Adani Green Energy. “Exposure resulting from these stakes is limited, as it represents 2.4 percent of the company’s capital employed,” it said, adding that it is not re-evaluating them.

LIC and SBI on Adani

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) managing director and chief executive officer Siddhartha Mohanty reiterated that the insurance company is positive on the investments in the Adani group. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mohanty added, "Adani investments are within our prudent norms." adding, "We talk to companies that we invest in as a routine."

State Bank of India's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said the lender’s exposure to the Adani Group is of around Rs 27,000 crore or 0.8 to 0.9 percent of its loan book and repayments are on track, implying that there is no concern as of now.

Finance Minister's first comments on Adani Group

Exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3.

“They are not overexposed. Their exposure is very well within permitted limits,” said Sitharaman in the interview two days after announcing the Budget 2023.

RBI statement on the health of Indian Banking sector

In the evening, the central bank issued a statement without disclosing any names.