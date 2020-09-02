172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|acquisition-of-future-group-business-is-credit-positive-for-ril-moodys-5788121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acquisition of Future Group business is credit positive for RIL: Moody’s

The acquisition will also allow RIL to step up its retail footprint in states and territories where it currently does not have a significant presence.

Moneycontrol News

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said that Reliance Industries' (RIL) acquisition of Future Enterprise's (FEL) consumer business for a purchase consideration of around $3.3 billion is credit positive.

The transaction will solidify its position as the largest organised retailer in India (Baa3 negative) and further diversify its earnings, said the note.

Moody’s further added that with the acquisition, it will be able to leverage on established brand names and vast network of stores currently owned and operated by the Future Group entities.

Close

In addition, the acquisition will also allow RIL to step up its retail footprint in states and territories where it currently does not have a significant presence.

related news

“Even though entities in the Future Group are under financial stress, we do not expect RIL to be impacted given that RIL is only buying the assets and businesses,” the note added.

Successful completion and integration of the assets proposed to be acquired will create business and financial synergies.

Moody’s is of the view that the extent of such synergies will depend on RIL's retail business strategy and how quickly the consumer demand in India recover following the unprecedented economic contraction due to coronavirus.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., which publishes moneycontrol.com.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #credit rating #Moodys #Reliance Industries #RIL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.