Acquisition of Future Group business is credit positive for RIL: Moody’s

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said that Reliance Industries' (RIL) acquisition of Future Enterprise's (FEL) consumer business for a purchase consideration of around $3.3 billion is credit positive.

The transaction will solidify its position as the largest organised retailer in India (Baa3 negative) and further diversify its earnings, said the note.

Moody’s further added that with the acquisition, it will be able to leverage on established brand names and vast network of stores currently owned and operated by the Future Group entities.

In addition, the acquisition will also allow RIL to step up its retail footprint in states and territories where it currently does not have a significant presence.

“Even though entities in the Future Group are under financial stress, we do not expect RIL to be impacted given that RIL is only buying the assets and businesses,” the note added.

Successful completion and integration of the assets proposed to be acquired will create business and financial synergies.

Moody’s is of the view that the extent of such synergies will depend on RIL's retail business strategy and how quickly the consumer demand in India recover following the unprecedented economic contraction due to coronavirus.

