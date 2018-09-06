Accumulate YES Bank, target Rs 388: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

YES Bank has fallen sharply from 404 to 332 in few trading sessions. On the daily chart, an engulfing pattern has formed which suggests a possibility of the bullish reversal in the stock.

Also, the stock has just made a low around its previous swing low of 327. A positive divergence is also visible in the daily RSI (14) which may set a bullish momentum in the stock price.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 340-345 for the target of Rs 388 and a stop loss below Rs 324.

: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.