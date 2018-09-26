App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 01:20 PM IST

Accumulate United Breweries, target Rs 1525: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1360-1385 for the upside target of Rs 1525 levels and a stop loss below Rs 1260, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Shitij Gandhi

After a break out above Rs 1,200 levels, United Breweries tested Rs 1,500 levels in a short span of time. In the recent weeks due to profit booking the prices retraced back towards Rs 1,300 levels.

However, from the last two weeks, the stock has been fluctuating in a narrow range of Rs 1250-1350 and this week also we saw some fresh consolidation breakout in prices.

Additionally, the upside is getting well supported by positive divergence on the secondary indicators such as RSI and stochastic. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1360-1385 for the upside target of Rs 1525 levels and a stop loss below Rs 1260.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 01:20 pm

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

