Accumulate Mindtree, target Rs 1221: Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

After consolidating in a broader range of Rs 900-1100 for more than four months, Mindtree has given a breakout above the key resistance this week. The upside is well supported by larger volumes.

Additionally, the prices are sustaining well above its long and short-term moving averages on daily and weekly charts.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 1100-1120 for the upside target of Rs 1221 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1030.

: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.