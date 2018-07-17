App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Havells India, target Rs 590: Jayant Manglik

We feel traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate fresh long in the range of Rs 555-560 for target of Rs 590, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jayant Manglik

After a strong up move from Rs 520 to Rs 580 levels, Havells India has retraced marginally. It has reached close to its price support zone placed around Rs 555, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

We feel traders shouldn’t miss this chance and accumulate fresh long in the range of Rs 555-560 for target of Rs 590. It closed at Rs 560.05 on July 16, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:05 am

