Accumulate Greaves Cotton, target Rs 153: Shitij Gandhi

Shitij Gandhi

In the recent past, Greaves Cotton made a double top pattern around Rs 147 levels and witnessed profit booking thereon to take support at Rs 120 levels. Now, on the daily charts, the stock has formed a cup and handle pattern on broader picture and also given breakout above the same this week.

Moreover, the additional volumes with the rise in price also observed in Tuesday’s session which indicates towards the strength in price movement. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 136-140 for the upside target of Rs 153 with a stop loss below Rs 128.

: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.