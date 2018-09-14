App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Edelweiss Financial Services, target Rs 286: Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 255-265 for the target of Rs 286 with a stop loss below Rs 247, says Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, Edelweiss Financial Services has been consolidating after a correction from Rs 330 to Rs 250. A Gartley Harmonic pattern has formed on the daily chart which may propel a rally in the stock.

In addition, an engulfing pattern, as well as a tweezers bottom, is visible around Rs 248. Daily momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is having a positive divergence which suggests price may react positively in the near term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 255-265 for the target of Rs 286 with a stop loss below Rs 247.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.