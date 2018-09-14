Accumulate Edelweiss Financial Services, target Rs 286: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, Edelweiss Financial Services has been consolidating after a correction from Rs 330 to Rs 250. A Gartley Harmonic pattern has formed on the daily chart which may propel a rally in the stock.

In addition, an engulfing pattern, as well as a tweezers bottom, is visible around Rs 248. Daily momentum oscillator, RSI (14) is having a positive divergence which suggests price may react positively in the near term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 255-265 for the target of Rs 286 with a stop loss below Rs 247.

