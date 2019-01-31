App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Accumulate Cyient, target Rs 661: Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 610-615 for the target of Rs 661 with a stop loss below Rs 593.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rupak De

Cyient has moved above falling in a consolidation pattern on the daily chart which suggests bullish reversal of the previous trend.

In addition, a positive divergence is visible on the daily chart of the stock. Moreover, RSI (14) is in bullish crossover and rising. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 610-615 for the target of Rs 661 with a stop loss below Rs 593.

The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 11:10 am

#Cyient #Stocks Views

