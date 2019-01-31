Accumulate Cyient, target Rs 661: Rupak De

Rupak De

Cyient has moved above falling in a consolidation pattern on the daily chart which suggests bullish reversal of the previous trend.

In addition, a positive divergence is visible on the daily chart of the stock. Moreover, RSI (14) is in bullish crossover and rising. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 610-615 for the target of Rs 661 with a stop loss below Rs 593.