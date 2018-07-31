Accumulate Century Textiles: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Century Textiles has been consolidating in a narrow range for the last two months near its support zone of 200-EMA on the weekly chart.

And, its chart pattern combined with confirmation indicators are pointing towards a fresh surge in the near future. We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 930-940. It closed at Rs 937.30 on July 30, 2018.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.