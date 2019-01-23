Accumulate Bajaj Finance, target Rs 2810: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 2,600-2,625 for the upside target of Rs 2,810 and a stop loss below Rs 2,460.
Shitij Gandhi
After testing Rs 2,660, Bajaj Finance witnessed profit booking at higher levels and retraced back towards Rs 2,500 to take support at its 100-day exponential moving average.
However, since then, bulls took control over the stock as prices surpassed above its falling trend line of the downward sloping channel.
The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.