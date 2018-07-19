App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ashok Leyland, target Rs 127: Achin Goel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Achin Goel

On the daily chart, Ashok Leyland has completed a bullish harmonic ABCD pattern, which suggests the possibility of a negative reversal in the short-term.

The price has completed 61.8 percent retracement at Rs 109 of the previous rise from the swing low of Rs 73 to swing high of Rs 167.50.

On the daily chart, a positive divergence is visible in the RSI (14) which suggests a positive shift in the price in the days to come.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 109-111.50 for the target of Rs 127 and a stop loss placed below Rs 104.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 11:29 am

