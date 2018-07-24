ACC’s shares soar 13% post June quarter earnings; CLSA maintains buy

Shares of ACC gained around 13 percent on Tuesday morning as investors cheered the company’s results.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,468.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,395.10.

The company posted a higher-than-expected 1.2 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a fall in expenses.

Standalone profit was Rs 326 crore ($47.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 322 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Cement sales volume rose 7.4 percent to 7.24 million tonnes in the quarter, it said.

Quarterly net sales of the company, which is a unit of the world's largest cement maker, Lafarge Holcim, fell 2.7 percent to Rs 3,848 crore.

Brokerage houses have largely cheered the company’s results, citing better realisations as well as modest cost inflation.

Morgan Stanley said that ACC’s earnings beat was driven by robust volumes as well as better realisation. It has an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,887 per share. With utilisation at 89 percent being close to peak, the margin expansion could drive earnings.

Meanwhile, CLSA has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,900. It observed that the company had surprisingly strong realisations and modest cost inflation, but it has trimmed EPS estimates by 10-12 percent on lower realisation estimates.

Macquarie, on the other hand, has maintained a neutral call with a target of Rs 1,640. The brokerage house observed that the company had a strong quarter, but is cautious on the stock. ACC should start underperforming on volume growth in absence of capacity additions, it said, adding that valuations have corrected, but triggers for a re-rating are lacking. It expects costs to ease in the coming quarter.

Lastly, JPMorgan is neutral on the stock, but has cut the target to Rs 1,500. It added that the adjusted operating profit was a beat on the back of realisation and cost controls. The company delivered meaningful improvement in operating trends over the last six quarters. It said that the valuation of the stock is cheap and earnings surprise could drive a sharp rally. Clarity on new capacity expansion will be the key.

The stock has gained over 11 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen 15 percent. At 09:25 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 1,464.00, up Rs 158.65, or 12.15 percent, on the BSE.