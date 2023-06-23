Accenture signals demand slump, Indian IT stocks go downhill

IT stocks

Technology stocks took a beating on June 23 with analysts being a bundle of nerves after Accenture trimmed the upper end of its revenue guidance for FY23. The IT giant's hints at demand taking a hit also left the market on the edge.

At 11:40am, the Nifty IT index was down 0.7 percent with stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mpahsis, and Tata Consultancy Services shedding around a percent.

“Generating returns in India-listed companies, after a sharp stock price rally post-4QFY23 results, will be a challenge,” said Kotak Institutional Equities, which believes Infosys looks attractive followed by HCL Technologies.

Accenture Results

Accenture reported a revenue of $16.56 billion, up over 5 percent on-year in constant currency terms. Despite good growth in Q3, the IT major has lowered the upper end of its FY23 revenue growth guidance band to 8-9 percent YoY in constant currency terms from 8-10 percent earlier.

The company has guided for a 2-6 percent YoY growth for Q4 in constant currency terms, implying a sequential decline of 4.9 percent to 1.3 percent.

At the lower end of the guidance, the company expects further deterioration in small-sized deal sales, CMT as well as North America. This, according to analysts, is negative as there was an expectation that there would be some stabilisation in stressed verticals from June.

The management highlighted the impact on the demand environment from adverse macro fundamentals, delays in small and discretionary deals, and a dip in deal pricing in few segments, all of which hint at a drag on near-term growth for the sector.

Deal booking remained soft at $17.3 billion, up 4 percent YoY in constant currency terms and 1 percent YoY in US dollar terms.

What analysts are reading?

Analysts expect a negative near-term impact for the Indian IT players.

Nomura said guidance revision indicates a moderation in demand. It has retained its cautious stance on the sector. “We remain concerned on the demand outlook for the Indian IT services and expect approximately 480 basis points slower revenue growth (at 6.1 percent YoY) in FY24 vs FY23 for large-caps,” it said.

A soft first half is anticipated for the Indian IT players, said JM Financial Institutional Services. Given that Accenture’s outlook is only till August, it offers little incremental read-through for the Indian IT. However, a potential deterioration in smaller discretionary projects, CMT vertical and North America suggest that demand has not bottomed, the brokerage firm cautioned.

JM Financial Institutional Services highlighted that weakness in discretionary - CMT and North America - has a negative implication for players with higher exposure to these segments, especially LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra. Plus, higher exposure to discretionary also puts Infosys at risk.

Morgan Stanley noted that Accenture's Q3 earnings showed lower order intake. The brokerage firm has maintained its cautious stance for the Indian technology players in the first half of FY24. It added that a commentary around dampening in small projects has brought to the fore concerns about slowdown in the sector.

Jefferies also noted that discretionary IT spends were still under pressure and that Q1 is softer than expected. It pointed out that the recent channel checks and interactions with companies point to a worsening demand outlook.

Rising risks to demand recovery in the second half of FY24 could lead to further de-rating, Jefferies said while cutting its growth estimates for FY24 by 50-150 basis points.

JPMorgan said Accenture cutting guidance for FY23 and Q4 hinted at a tough macro environment. The foreign brokerage firm added that the guidance implies no growth recovery by the year-end, leading to a weak Q2 for the Indian IT.

JPMorgan said weakness in the US is a negative for all Indian technology companies. While it has remained negative on the entire sector, a weakness in CMT is negative for Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and Persistent Systems.

Bucking the larger view

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Accenture’s Q3FY23 results bode well for the Indian IT services companies, given strong growth and bookings in the outsourcing business.

The domestic brokerage firm has maintained its positive stance on the sector, and expects a sustainable strong demand environment to drive strong earnings growth over the next three years.

How ICICI Securities read the trimming of guidance was that since September 2022 when the IT major issued FY23 guidance, the mid-point of guidance has been lowered by only 50 basis points over the last 10 months, despite deteriorating macros such as persistent high inflation, banking crisis in March 2023 among others, which means technology demand remains resilient.

Large deal momentum continues to be strong with 26 large deal wins for the company in April 2023 quarter. On a year-to-date basis, Accenture has won 85 large deals, 11 more than last year, the brokerage firm pointed out.

