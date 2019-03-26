ACC stock declines as LIC reduces stake in company

ACC shares fell over a percent intraday on Tuesday after Life Insurance Corporation of India reduced its stake in the company by 3.1 percent.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,558.25, down Rs 17.65, or 1.12 percent on the BSE, at 13:06 hours IST.

LIC slashed its equity shareholding in the cement maker by 3.1 percent to 6.7 percent from February 1-March 22, 2019, the company said in its filing.

Before this stake sale, LIC held 1.85 lakh shares (representing 9.889 percent of total paid-up equity) of ACC.

The stock gained more than 13 percent in last one month and over 18 percent in past nine months.