ACC share price dips 3% ahead of Q1 earnings, Morgan Stanley remains bearish

Shares of cement maker ACC fell 3 percent intraday on April 21 after global investment firm Morgan Stanley remained bearish on the stock.

While having underweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 930, the brokerage house said it believes share price will fall over the next 60 days as the realisations will see weaker trends than peers.

"Pricing trends in eastern and southern regions are expected to be muted and we assumed a sharp volume decline in CY20 and a gradual recovery from 2021," it added.

Morgan Stanley expects operating profit to decline by 40 percent in CY20 and sees a potential de-rating in the near term.

Meanwhile, ACC is expected to report a double-digit fall its March quarter earnings, revenue and sales volumes today due to lockdown in the peak period, though its margin may see some expansion due to price hike taken during the quarter.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,150.50, down Rs 25.20 or 2.14 percent on the BSE at 1141 hours IST.

