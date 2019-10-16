ACC reports 45% rise in September qtr PAT: time to buy, sell or hold?

Cement maker ACC on Tuesday reported a 44.66 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 302.56 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 209.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Citigroup and CLSA have the most aggressive target price of over Rs 2,000 on ACC Ltd. Citigroup slashed the target price to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,175 earlier which still translates into an upside of over 40 percent from Tuesday’s close of Rs 1498.85.

Global brokerage firms remain mixed on ACC post-September quarter results but most of them have maintained their rating with just one exception. HSBC upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised the target price to Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,660 earlier.

Consolidated net sales stood at Rs 3,464.43 crore for the period under review as against Rs 3,363.96 crore in the year-ago period. The cement industry witnessed muted demand during the quarter due to extended monsoon, ACC said.

Here’s what global firms are recommending on ACC post-September quarter results:

HSBC: Upgraded to buy | Raised target to Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,660 earlier

The September quarter results were largely ahead of estimates, driven by lower-than-expected costs. But, the volumes contracted for the second successive quarter. Q3 EBITDA/T is at a multi-year high supported by higher realisations.

CLSA: Buy | Target: Rs 2,050

CLSA maintains a buy call on ACC after September quarter results with a target price of Rs 2,050. The Q3 results were much better than CLSA’s forecast.

Better-than-expected cost trends allowed for a significant beat said the note. The impact of tough macro conditions is evident from a slight volume decline.

The global brokerage firm raised its EPS estimates by 3-4 percent. Going forward, pick-up in demand, as well as, cement pricing, are going to be key drivers for the stock.

Citigroup: Buy | Cut target to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,175 earlier

Citigroup maintained its buy rating on ACC post September quarter results but slashed its target price to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,175 earlier.

The global investment bank said that it will buy into current weakness as it expects the demand to improve post Diwali.

