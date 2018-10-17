ACC posts 15% rise in Sept quarter net profit to Rs 209 crore; cement volume grows at 10%

Cement major ACC reported a rise of 15 percent (Year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 209.1 crore. The firm had reported a profit of Rs 181.5 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The consolidated revenue rose to Rs 3,364 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 3,054 crore year on year.

The operating profit rose to Rs 444 crore, up 7 percent from the corresponding quarter of last year.

Here are other highlights from the results.

- Cement Volume growth at 10%

- Ready mix concrete volume growth at 12%

“While costs of input materials such as coal, petcoke, diesel and slag continued to increase, they were partly offset by improvements in operating efficiencies and productivity,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.