Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC posts 15% rise in Sept quarter net profit to Rs 209 crore; cement volume grows at 10%

The consolidated revenue rose to Rs 3,364 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 3,054 crore year on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Cement major ACC reported a rise of 15 percent (Year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 209.1 crore. The firm had reported a profit of Rs 181.5 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The operating profit rose to Rs 444 crore, up 7 percent from the corresponding quarter of last year.

Here are other highlights from the results.

- Cement Volume growth at 10%

- Ready mix concrete volume growth at 12%

“While costs of input materials such as coal, petcoke, diesel and slag continued to increase, they were partly offset by improvements in operating efficiencies and productivity,” the company said in a filing to exchanges.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #ACC #Results

