ACC plunges 8% post Q3 numbers; brokerages maintain buy

Shares of cement major ACC plunged more than 8 percent intraday Friday after company reported its second quarter numbers on October 17.

The company reported a rise of 15 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 209.1 crore. The firm had reported a profit of Rs 181.5 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The consolidated revenue rose to Rs 3,364 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 3,054 crore year on year.

Also read: On Dussehra, Anand Rathi is betting on 5 stocks with a 1-year view

The operating profit rose to Rs 444 crore, up 7 percent from the corresponding quarter of last year.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

CLSA has maintained buy rating on the stock with a potential upside of 23 percent.

According to CLSA a positive surprise on cost and volumes have been offset by lower realisations. Meanwhile, blended unit EBITDA declined to Rs 570/t which was a disappointment.

Management fairly optimistic on demand outlook and focus on cost efficiencies, it added.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,730

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy, while cut target to Rs 1,730 from Rs 1,775. It sees potential upside of 12 percent. The company missed the estimates on weaker realization, while it continues to deliver on cost control.

Going ahead it feels that better realisation and cost control are going to drive robust earnings growth.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

Nomura has maintained buy with a potential upside of 23 percent. The brokerage feels that Q3CY18 is weak on lower realisations and rising costs, while it remain sanguine on a cement cycle upturn.

Rising costs inflation remains key risk to earnings in near term, it added.

At 09:30 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 1,418.90, down Rs 121, or 7.86 percent on the BSE.