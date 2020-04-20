'ACC, Cipla & HDFC Life are a good buy for medium term'

While the volatility is expected to continue, but we are convinced about certain stocks and sectors that are expected to perform better during and after the pandemic, Sundar Sanmukhani, Head of Fundamental research desk, Choice Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

A) The RBI’s second round of relief measures is expected to provide liquidity support to the economy and bring much-needed relief to lending institutions.

The Reverse repo rate again reduced by 25 bps to 3.75 percent which we think will improve disbursement significantly.

The RBI has also provided big relief to mid and small NBFCs through relaxation in NPAs classification and also proposed 50 percent of TLTRO 2 of Rs50,000 cr must be invested in small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs.

These monetary measures are expected to support the market and economy. The banking and financial sector is expected to benefit more from these announcements.

Q) Can you name 2-3 stocks that are looking attractive for a medium to a long-term time frame?

A) We are convinced about certain stocks and sectors which are expected to perform better during and after the pandemic. Out top picks include names like ACC Ltd, Cipla, and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Q) Do you think the market awaits more fiscal measures that could support the economy?

A) Although the economic activity was subdued pre-economic lockdown, macro indicators during Jan and Fed were showing some signs of revival but were followed by the pandemic coronavirus lockdown, which resulted into a sudden stop of around 75 percent of the economic activities.

Since this is a medical crisis resulting in economic pain, the impact on earnings and economic growth because of the COVID-19 lockdown would be severe.

The govt and the RBI, however, are taking initiatives to address the severe impact of economic crisis through fiscal and monetary measures.

The central bank’s monetary announcements until now are above market estimation, although the fiscal package of ~0.8 percent of GDP is insufficient to support the economy. It is expected that the govt could announce 2nd fiscal package to support the economy.

Q) D-Street close flat but there was a lot of volatility in the market. Stimulus hopes back home, as well as positive global cues, helped the markets. Do you think the momentum is likely to sustain?

A) While the volatility is expected to continue amidst this crisis scenario, stabilizing coronavirus cases in the US and other developed nations have provided some support to the sentiments.

On the domestic front, the govt and central bank tried to contain the economic crisis impact through fiscal and monetary announcements.

As per the latest IMF report, the Indian economy is expected to expand 1.9 percent in FY21, highest in G20’ and would witness V-shaped recovery with 7.4 percent economic growth in FY22.

Risk appetite has improved over the last few days and expected to revive further unless and until there would be some shock from coronavirus pandemic.

We expect buying momentum to continue in coming trading days especially in a risky sector where the valuation appears more attractive.

Q) What are the important levels which one should track in the coming week?

A) It is difficult to presume any level of the market since this is crisis time and volatility is expected to remain high than normal days.

Q) What is your call on NiftyBank especially after the recent measures were announced that could benefit the banking space/Nifty Financial services?

A) Banking is highly correlated to the economy and thereby the impact of this pandemic crisis is likely to remain severe for the sector. Though, the RBI through its 1st and 2nd round of monetary announcements has tried to mitigate the impact to a larger extent.

As the earning session will start in the next few days, we will make any recommendations on banking stocks only after analyzing the quarterly result and mgmt commentary.

Q) Small & midcaps outperform in the week gone by – what is leading to the outperformance? Is it the beaten-down nature or the possibility of stimulus measures that could support the broader markets?

A) Since Jan 2018, mid and small-cap indices underperformed large-cap by a significant margin. When the pandemic crises started, mid and small-cap stocks were hovering near a multi-year low level.

Even though these stocks have corrected from that level also but the intensity of fall remained lower than large-cap which were trading at a higher level and some were at 52 weeks high.

Since the valuation gap between large and mid & small-cap stocks reduced, large-cap will lead the recovery pack if the market rebounds in the near term. Generally, mid and small-cap stocks rally when the risk appetite remains high and investors’ sentiments remain buoyant.

