you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC, Ambuja Cements rally 2% after BofAML upgrades ratings

BofAML said ACC traded at 9.4x CY20 expected EBITDA, which is 11 percent below historical average and Ambuja Cements traded at 9.9x CY20 estimated EBITDA which is in-line with historical average.

ACC and Ambuja Cements rallied 2 percent intraday on July 12 after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded and raised price targets.

The global brokerage house upgraded ACC to neutral from underperform rating and raised price target to Rs 1,695 from Rs 1,586, implying 9 percent potential upside from current levels.

It also upgraded Ambuja Cements to buy from neutral and raised price target to Rs 261 from Rs 238, which implies 23 percent potential upside from current levels.

Close

BofAML said ACC traded at 9.4x CY20 expected EBITDA, which is 11 percent below the historical average and Ambuja Cements traded at 9.9x CY20 estimated EBITDA which is in-line with the historical average.

The brokerage feels recent price hikes should lead to higher unitary profit growth for ACC and Ambuja Cements, and capacity additions in CY20/21 will ease capacity constraints.

"We expect continued roll-back of price hikes in the second quarter. Cement demand is expected to moderate to 5.6 percent CAGR over FY19-22," said BofAML which expects subdued 4 percent cement volume growth in FY20.

The brokerage said a 5-6 percent QoQ increase in realisation in Q1 should drive (8-60 percent) EBITDA growth, while volumes were flat to down 3 percent for the quarter YoY largely due to muted construction activity.

However, BofAML reiterated its underperform rating on Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement with target price at Rs 19,353 and Rs 4,184 per share, respectively.

ACC was up 1.22 percent at Rs 1,569.80 and Ambuja Cements up 1.04 percent at Rs 213.75 on the BSE at 1100 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 11:16 am

tags #ACC #Ambuja Cements #Buzzing Stocks

