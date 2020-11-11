PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC, Adani Green among 12 stocks to be added in MSCI global index

MSCI Inc. will add 12 India stocks to its Global Standard Index and remove two as part of its semi-annual review. The changes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.

Moneycontrol News

MSCI Inc. will add 12 Indian stocks to its Global Standard Indexes and remove two as part of the semi-annual review. The changes will take place as on the close of November 30, 2020.

In addition, MSCI is adding about 56 stocks from China in its Global Standard indices and deleting 49 stocks.

Indian stocks that will become part of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes are ACC, Adani Green, Apollo Hospitals, Balkrishna Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, Trent and Yes Bank.

Two stocks that will be deleted are Bosch and LIC Housing Finance.

MSCI India

In another review, MSCI added 5 stocks to its MSCI India Domestic Index and deleted 2. Stocks that were added part of the rejig are Adani Green, L&T Infotech, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries, and Yes Bank.

Stocks that were deleted are BOSCH and LIC Housing Finance.

MSCI Domestic index

As many as 18 stocks were added in the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap index that includes names like 3M India, Aarti Drugs, Birla Soft, IOL Chemicals, and Tanla Solutions, etc. among others.

Stocks that were deleted from the index include Adani Enterprises, Future Lifestyle, GE Power, Greaves Cotton, MOIL, PI Industries, and TCNS Clothing.

MSCI Smallcap index

DISCLAIMER: The above report is compiled with data MSCI. These are not buy or sell ideas.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:02 pm

