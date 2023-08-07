Absence of sharp move in India VIX after Hindenburg-Adani saga shows market resilience: SEBI

India VIX is the volatility indicator. It is also called the fear gauge of the market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) lauded the Indian market on its response to the Hindenburg-Adani group issue earlier this year, without taking the name of the group.

Hindenburg Research, in its January 24 report, levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation and mismanagement against the Adani group.

“It is pertinent to mention that no significant movement was observed in VIX in the wake of fraud allegations of a major business conglomerate on January 24, 2023,” said SEBI in its annual report released on August 7. “The post event data showed the resilience of markets as vulnerability in a single group did not pose any systemic risk to the Indian securities market ecosystem.”

Hindenburg's allegations were vehemently denied by the Adani group. Nonetheless, the group's shares plunged sharply losing about Rs 12 lakh crore in market value within a month of publication of the report. Since then, most of the stocks of the group have recovered much of the losses.

SEBI underlined that the representation of “the said conglomerate” in Indian benchmark indices is relatively minor, given the limited free float market capitalisation of the group. As on March 31, 2023, this group had zero percent weightage in Sensex, compared to 1.3 percent weightage in Nifty 50, SEBI said.

India VIX is the volatility indicator. It is also called the fear gauge of the market. In recent months the indicators have traded at lower levels, indicating a lower level of volatility in the market.

For FY23, the volatility index of India was significantly lower by 37.1 percent at the end of 2022-23 as compared to March 31, 2022. The index has fallen further since then and as of August 7, it traded at 11.10 level.

“Compared to other emerging and developed markets, Indian markets were resilient as reflected by the annualised volatility of their respective indices,” SEBI said.