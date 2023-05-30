Abrdn likely to sell 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deal tomorrow

HDFC Life

Abrdn, formerly known as Standard Life, is likely to sell 1.6 percent equity stake or 3.57 crore shares in HDFC Life Insurance company via block deal tomorrow, sources told CNBC Awaaz on May 30.

The shares of the private insurer will be offered at Rs 563-585 per share, sources added.

To be sure, the offer range is in line with the current market price (CMP) of HDFC Life stock as on May 30 (Tuesday) when it closed 1.10 percent higher at Rs 585.45 apiece on BSE.

Notably, HDFC life shares have seen some action in the past month or so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed HDFC Bank or HDFC Limited to increase the shareholding in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO to more than 50 percent.

Meanwhile, Abrdn has been paring its stake for quite some time now, and with this stake sale, it will exit HDFC Life Insurance.

Earlier in September last year, the UK-based firm had sold 2 percent stake in the private sector insurer. Post the stake sale, Abrdn held a 3.7 percent equity stake in HDFC Life.

Abrdn plc, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc, is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. It is the active asset manager in the UK, with investments in equities, multi-asset, fixed income, liquidity, sovereign wealth funds, real estate and private markets In July 2021, the company changed its name from Standard Life Aberdeen to Abrdn.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 20022, HDFC Life Insurance had reported a 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit. Net premium income for the quarter increased by 19 percent YoY to Rs 14,379 crore. The first year premium grew by nearly 29 percent on year to Rs 2,724 crore.