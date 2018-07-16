Above 11,080, Nifty may move to hit its life time high of 11,171

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty closed above 11,000 zones after the price and time consolidation of last 24 weeks. It formed an Inside Bar on daily scale while a strong Bullish candle on weekly scale which indicates that overall strength could remain intact in broader indices till it holds above crucial 10,929 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 11,080 then its life time high of 11,171 zones.

The Nifty has been making higher lows from last nine trading sessions and supports are gradually shifting higher. It has recently given a breakout above crucial hurdle of 10,888-10,929 zones and extended its gains towards 11,078 zones.

India VIX fell down by 1.13 percent at 12.30 levels while aggregate Put Call Ratio moved to its historical high of 1.79 levels. Overall rising Put Call Ratio with lower volatility suggests bullish bias could remain intact in the market.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 10,600 followed by 10,700 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike. We have seen significant Put writing at 11,000 and 10,900 strikes while Call writing was seen at 11,200 strike. Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 10,929 to 11,171 zones.

Bank Nifty formed a small Bearish candle on daily while a Bullish candle on weekly which indicates that buying could emerge after a small decline. It extended its gain but failed to surpass crucial hurdle of 27,165 zones. Now it has to continue to hold above 26,750 zones to extend its move towards 27,165 then 27,400 zones while supports are seen at 26,500 then 26,250 zones.

Stock specific heavyweights are likely to continue their positive momentum while Mid and Smallcaps could remain under pressure. Stock wise positive price set up is visible in Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever etc. while PSU Banks, cement and metals stock are showing weakness.

Disclaimer: The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.