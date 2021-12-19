Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica PMS explains changing investment preferences of HNIs

Representative image

There is a large segment of HNIs (high networth individuals) that has a passive approach to managing their investments. They focus on investing for the long term and spend a lot of time analysing an investment opportunity and their investment manager. They invest for the long term and do not tweak their portfolios very often irrespective of the short term movements of the markets. They would rather spend their time on growing their business or pursuing their interests. This segment has traditionally invested a large part of its capital in real estate and precious metals in the past.

Gold and other Precious metals

The older generation of HNIs still continues to favour allocating 10-20 percent of the portfolio to gold and other precious metals. However, with gold significantly underperforming other asset classes, the charm of owning gold as an investment that provides high return has worn off. Over twenty-year cycles, stocks typically outperform gold by three to one ratio though gold may outperform in short durations. Now HNIs mostly see gold ownership as a defensive investment to protect against inflation and currency depreciation. Most of the gold investments are anyways now made in paper format through listed Gold ETFs and sovereign gold bonds. The latter is a lucrative option as they pay a regular interest (taxable) to the holder and the capital gains are exempt from tax if the bond is held till maturity. There are talks about the launch of Silver ETFs that will give HNI another hassle-free option of owning silver. Overall, there is a significantly reduced demand for physical gold globally as millennials and Gen Z does not seem to want too much of it.

Real Estate

This is another asset class that has fallen out of favour with HNIs for two main reasons – extremely low returns over the last decade and lack of liquidity. There was a time when HNIs used to provide the main finance to developers. However, with the triple whammy of demonetisation, RERA and GST on new projects, developers find it better to take funding from banks rather than depend on HNIs. In a large part of the country, the residential real estate returns are lower than inflation over the last decade. The rental yield, post tax and expenses, is just about 2 percent in most cases. HNIs now prefer to invest in real estate through REITs that invest in rent generating commercial properties. These REITs are highly liquid since they are traded on the exchange and have inherent tax advantages. However, the REITs are expected to yield not more than 7-8 percent annually over the next 5 years.

The emerging choices

Start-ups and angel investing

Start-ups looking to raise funds never had it so good. There are a number of crowdfunding angel platforms like Venture Catalysts, Indian Angels, Lets Venture etc. that are highly active in raising funds for start-ups. With 40 new unicorns minted just this year, India has the largest growth rate of unicorns in the world. The latest one, Mensa Brand, became a unicorn in just six months. Many new-age start-ups like Zomato, Nykaa, PolicyBazaar have successfully listed recently handsomely rewarding their early investors. With so many success stories, HNIs are allocating 5-10 percent of their capital to start-up investing either through funds and platforms or directly. While the Indian start-up ecosystem has grown sharply in recent times, it is still puny when compared to the US and China. We expect multi-year growth in the start-up ecosystem as investors continue to get successful exits and redeploy their capital in new ventures.

Pre-IPO placements

A large and liquid market has developed for the placement of pre-IPO shares with HNIs. Recently, HNIs picked up 22 lakh shares of NSE that were placed by Kotak and JM Finance for their private clients. The price per share of Rs 3,300 was more than double the last year's price. There is an expectation that NSE shares will list in the next 1-2 years and will provide significant returns. Similarly, there is an active market in companies like Pharmeasy, HDB Finance and others that may go for an IPO soon. Goldman Sachs reportedly predicted that over 150 private Indian companies could go public within the next 3-4 years. However, this level of unprecedented interest from HNIs may taper off sharply in case the IPO market cools off since everyone is betting on easy liquidity of these shares post IPO.

BSE SME IPO companies

The SME IPO is a way for a privately owned small and medium enterprises (SME) company to sell its shares to the public for the first time and gets listed at BSE SME or NSE Emerge platform. Companies with minimum post-issue capital of Rs 1 crore and a maximum of Rs 25 crore are eligible for SME IPO in India. The S&P BSE SME IPO index has provided a staggering return of more than 500 percent to its investors in the last one year. The BSE small-cap index return of 74 percent pales in its comparison. Just one company, EKI, saw its price rise from Rs 102 to Rs 5000 within one year. This kind of return is encouraging HNIs to overlook the risks and bet on BSE SME companies for quick multibagger returns.

While chasing these high return opportunities, the young HNIs are overlooking inherent risks. Investing in start-ups requires tremendous patience and comes with a high mortality rate of as much as 90 percent. The risk of illiquidity and the impact of taxes needs to be taken into account. At the same time, HNIs are rapidly learning after being exposed to so many investment choices for the same time. We believe that HNIs will form the bedrock of providing private capital to the Indian private sector over the next decade.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.