Abbott India soars to 52-week high on robust all-round growth in Q1

Abbott India has delivered a healthy RoE of around 30% for the past three years.

Shares of Abbott India jumped over 4 percent in early trade to hit a 52-week high of Rs 24,744.25 on August 10, buoyed by the company's strong performance on all three metrics of profit, revenue and profitability for the April-June quarter.

The pharma company's net profit for the June quarter recorded a sharp rise of 41.2 percent to Rs 290.20 crore as against Rs 205.60 crore in the base period.

The bottomline growth was aided by strong sales as revenue grew 13.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,479 crore.

Abbott India draws the majority of its revenue from its mainstay pharmaceutical business. The company is engaged in the development and distribution of over 600 products in India, which comprises of vitamins, anti-allergic medications, and consumer care items.

The company has also managed to consistently deliver double-digit revenue growth for the past three quarters on the back of easing expenses and steady sales. Analysts too like the company because of its strong focus on the domestic market, a segment in the pharma space that is expected to register strong growth in the coming quarters.

At 09.22 am, shares of Abbott India were trading 3.58 percent higher at Rs 24,600 on the National Stock Exchange.

Another positive trend captured in Abbott India's quarterly earnings was the sharp improvement on the margin front. The company's EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 24 percent in April-June, up from 20.7 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company's earnings profile has consistently improved over the past quarters as it delivered compounded sales and profit growth of 10 percent and 19 percent, respectively, within the last five years. The company also has a good return on equity (ROE) track record, delivering a RoE of around 30 percent in the last three years.

