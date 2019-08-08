Abbott India Q1 profit up 42% to Rs 117 crore

Drug firm Abbott India on August 8 reported 41.91 percent rise in net profit to Rs 116.94 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.40 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,028.49 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore for the same period a year ago.