App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abbott India Q1 profit up 42% to Rs 117 crore

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,028.49 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore for the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Abbott India on August 8 reported 41.91 percent rise in net profit to Rs 116.94 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.40 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,028.49 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore for the same period a year ago.

Close
Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 8,739.70 per scrip on BSE, up 1.63 percent from the previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Abbott India #Business #earnings #markets #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.