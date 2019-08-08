Abbott India Q1 profit up 42% to Rs 117 crore

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,028.49 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore for the same period a year ago.
Drug firm Abbott India on August 8 reported 41.91 percent rise in net profit to Rs 116.94 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.40 crore for the year-ago period, Abbott India said in a filing to BSE.
Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,028.49 crore as against Rs 866.68 crore for the same period a year ago.
Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 8,739.70 per scrip on BSE, up 1.63 percent from the previous close.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:06 pm