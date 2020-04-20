App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 01:14 PM IST

ABB Power share price gains on Rs 165-crore order from IOC

ABB Power is also deploying its power transformers (125 mega volt amps) to further enhance grid safety and efficiency.

ABB Power Products and Systems India share price gained 1.5 percent intraday on April 20 after the company bagged a Rs 165-crore project from state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

With this project, IOC wants to ensure reliable grid connection at its Barauni refinery in Bihar.

"The refiner aims to expand its crude oil processing capacity at the plant by 50 percent to 9 million tons per annum in the next three years. And this project will ensure power quality for its future operations there," ABB Power said in a BSE filing.

Close

The company is delivering its 220/33 kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation which will assimilate power from the Bihar State Power Transmission Corporation and IOC's captive generation plants and deliver it with efficiency to the Barauni refinery, critical for smoothly running the refinery's complex processing operations, it added.

In addition to this, ABB Power Grids said it was equipping the substation with its advanced substation automation and network management tools to control and protect IOC's grid real-time and ensure maximum power availability."It is also deploying its industry-leading power transformers (125 mega volt amps) to further enhance grid safety and efficiency," it said.

ABB Power Products and Systems India is the standalone legal entity of ABB's Power Grids business in India.

The stock was trading at Rs 809, up Rs 10.55 or 1.32 percent on the BSE at 1239 hours.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #ABB Power Products and Systems India #Buzzing Stocks

