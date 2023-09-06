ABB India shares gain as Jefferies sees 16% upside potential

Shares of ABB India rose 2 percent after Jefferies maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the company’s stock with a target price of Rs 5,260, implying an upside potential of 16 percent.

At 1:14 pm, shares of ABB India were trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 4,479.3 on the BSE.

Strong ordering outlook should ensure ABB India’s execution remains in double digits and a more than 40 percent compounded annual growth in Earnings Per Share in 2022-25, said Jefferies.

Customers now prefer reliable solutions and trustworthy suppliers who can fulfill their commitments, as opposed to the previous focus on negotiating prices down to the last cent. This shift in mindset could also benefit gross profit margins, the foreign brokerage firm added.

The company's management emphasised the emergence of 2-3 new segments that are expected to become significant within the next 3-4 years.

“We believe that energy efficiency requirements put ABB in a sweet spot given its electrification, motion and automation portfolio,” said Jefferies.

The brokerage firm has valued ABB India stock at valued ABB at 60 times Price to Earnings June 2025, which is at a 25 percent discount to the seven-year mean.

The electrical and automation major registered a 101 percent increase in net profit to Rs 296 crore in April-June. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,508.6 crore during the period under review, up 22 percent. EBITDA jumped 75.4 YoY percent to Rs 348.7 crore.