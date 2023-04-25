 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABB India shares climb 4% with high volumes, Rs 3,430 crucial for sustainable upmove

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 25, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) has already given a positive crossover on the daily as well as weekly charts.

ABB India shares gained nearly 4 percent on April 25, continuing the uptrend for the second consecutive session after taking support at around Rs 3,140 levels. The stock closed at Rs 3,336 and has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making higher highs and higher lows formation for yet another day.

With Tuesday's move, the stock climbed decisively above the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - Rs 3,225) as well as the 21-day EMA (Rs 3,268). It already traded above 100 and 200-day EMAs, which is a positive sign.

In the previous session, ABB India has given a decisive narrow range breakout with bullish candle formation, followed by an uptrend continuation with above averages volumes.

"Although the stock is up by more than 3.5 percent and showing optimistic momentum the major trigger point is Rs 3,430. In the past, ABB has turned from this level more than thrice. Thus, fresh buying is advisable only on a sustainable move above Rs 3,430," Mehul Kothari, Head of Technical Research at Anand Rathi said.