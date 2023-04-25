ABB India shares climb 4% with high volumes, Rs 3,430 crucial for sustainable upmove

ABB India shares gained nearly 4 percent on April 25, continuing the uptrend for the second consecutive session after taking support at around Rs 3,140 levels. The stock closed at Rs 3,336 and has formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making higher highs and higher lows formation for yet another day.

With Tuesday's move, the stock climbed decisively above the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - Rs 3,225) as well as the 21-day EMA (Rs 3,268). It already traded above 100 and 200-day EMAs, which is a positive sign.

In the previous session, ABB India has given a decisive narrow range breakout with bullish candle formation, followed by an uptrend continuation with above averages volumes.

"Although the stock is up by more than 3.5 percent and showing optimistic momentum the major trigger point is Rs 3,430. In the past, ABB has turned from this level more than thrice. Thus, fresh buying is advisable only on a sustainable move above Rs 3,430," Mehul Kothari, Head of Technical Research at Anand Rathi said.

Above Rs 3,430 will confirm a major range breakout which might open doors for Rs 3,700, he feels. Momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) has already given a positive crossover on the daily as well as weekly charts, while MACD (moving average convergence divergence) traded well above zero line with a positive crossover on the weekly scale though showing an upward move below zero line on the daily scale.

"The stock is sustaining near lifetime high levels indicating a strong positive undertone of the stock. On the weekly charts, the stock is trading above its previous week high after the shallow correction of 38.2 percent retracement level of previous advance from Rs 2,640-3,467 levels," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said. He further said today the stock is forming a big bullish candle with high volume confirmation indicating strong participation in the up move. The stock has immediate resistance is placed at Rs 3,465 followed by Rs 3,600 and the support zone is placed at Rs 3,140 and Rs 3,000 levels, he said. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

