App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India jumps 5% on board's nod to sell solar inverter business

The board authorised the management of the company to take all required steps including appointment of advisors, valuers etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ABB India shares rallied 5 percent intraday on July 9 after the company finalised to sell its solar inverter business.

"The board of directors has granted in-principle approval for the sale of company's solar inverter business to an Italian company, FIMER S.p.A," the Switzerland-headquartered company's Indian subsidiary said in its BSE filing.

The board authorised the management of the company to take all required steps including the appointment of advisors, valuers etc.

Close

"The board's decision is in line with ABB Group’s strategy of ongoing systematic portfolio management to strengthen competitiveness, focus on the quality of revenue and higher growth segments, the company said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,544.85, up Rs 60, or 4.04 percent on the BSE at 1412 hours IST.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #ABB India #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.