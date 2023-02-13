ABB India shares surge as net profit jumps 58% YoY

Shares of ABB India surged around two percent on February 13, reacting to the company's quarterly earnings. At 9:20 am, shares of the company were trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 3,199.65 on the BSE.

Revenue was up over 15 percent in the December quarter to Rs 2,427 crore while profit after tax rose 58 percent to Rs 306 crore.

“Volume growth, strong price realizations, cost optimization, and improved revenue mix were key factors which aided growth throughout the year,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

In Q4 of 2022, orders of ABB India grew four percent YoY to Rs 2,335 crore while order backlog rose 32 percent YoY to Rs 6,468 crore. This provides revenue visibility and is well aligned to support growth plans in the coming quarters, ABB India said.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.

Read More

The growth during the reporting quarter was led by large value orders in industrial solutions and segments like data centers in Electrification. In Motion, better penetration in segments like railways, metals, rubber and food and beverage and enhanced presence tier 1 and 2 cities spurred growth while Process Automation held steady with opportunities from paint industry and energy companies. Meanwhile, Robotics received significant traction in paint orders from automotive and auto component companies.

The company’s cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 3,616 crore at the end of 2022 as compared to Rs 2,688 crore in 2021.

According to Nomura, beat on net profit front is entirely due to superior operational performance. Operating margin is significantly above estimates due to better gross margins and unusually low other expenses.

Gross margin at 38.7 percent, up 81 basis points QoQ is 95 basis points above Nomura’s estimate. “The impact of price hikes in previous quarters and softening of commodity prices in 4QCY22 led to the robust recovery, in our view,” the brokerage firm said.

The foreign brokerage call has a neutral call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,121 which implies a near three percent downside. Rather, it prefers Honeywell Automation.