Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aban Offshore surges nearly 10% on contract win from ONGC

The deployment is likely to commence during the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018.

Shares of Aban Offshore surged nearly 10 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of contract received from ONGC.

The company's step-down subsidiary Aban Singapore Pte has received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for deployment of jack-up rig deep driller 8 for a firm period of 2 years.

The deployment is likely to commence during the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.47 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 78.78. The latest book value of the company is Rs 701.88 per share.

At 14:44 hrs Aban Offshore was quoting at Rs 114.65, up Rs 4.85, or 4.42 percent on the BSE.

The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 107.60.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

