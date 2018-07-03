Aban Offshore surges nearly 10% on contract win from ONGC

Shares of Aban Offshore surged nearly 10 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of contract received from ONGC.

The company's step-down subsidiary Aban Singapore Pte has received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for deployment of jack-up rig deep driller 8 for a firm period of 2 years.

The deployment is likely to commence during the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.47 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 78.78. The latest book value of the company is Rs 701.88 per share.

At 14:44 hrs Aban Offshore was quoting at Rs 114.65, up Rs 4.85, or 4.42 percent on the BSE.

The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 107.60.

Posted by Rakesh Patil