Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aban Offshore rises 4% on LoA to deploy 3 jack-up rigs in UAE

The company's wholly owned step-down subsidiary received letter of award for the deployment of three jack-up rigs owned by step-down subsidiaries of the company, in the United Arab Emirates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Aban Offshore rose 4 percent intraday Thursday as company received letter of award (LoA) to deploy three jack-up rigs in UAE.

The company's wholly owned step-down subsidiary received letter of award for the deployment of three jack-up rigs owned by step-down subsidiaries of the company, in the United Arab Emirates.

While two of the above said jack-up rig deployments are for a firm period of four years each, the deployment of the third jack-up rig is for a firm period of three years and an optional period of two years.

Two of the jack-up rigs are expected to commence deployment during the last quarter of calendar year 2018 and the third jack-up rig is expected to commence deployment during the first quarter of calendar year 2019.

At 13:15 hrs Aban Offshore was quoting at Rs 114.90, up Rs 1.60, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 280.40 and 52-week low Rs 107.60 on 11 January, 2018 and 03 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 59.08 percent below its 52-week high and 6.64 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 01:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

