Abakkus Growth Fund buys stake in Shoppers Stop, SBI MF in CG Consumer

Marquee investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Growth Fund 1 has bought 4.8 lakh equity shares of retail firm Shoppers Stop at Rs 474.35 per share on BSE, as per bulk deal data available on exchanges on April 2.

On NSE, Hsquare Globetrade LLP acquired 1.5 lakh shares of RPP Infra Projects at Rs 126.38 per share while Rattanindia Finance Private Limited sold 1,51,59,069 shares of Reliance Communications at Rs 3.84 per share.

SBI Mutual Fund purchased 39 lakh shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at Rs 212.5 per share while Nordea 1 Sicav was the seller, offloading 77,57,531 shares at Rs 212.55 per share on BSE.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund bought 29,48,769 shares of S H Kelkar at Rs 151.5 per share while Virtus Kar International Small Cap Fund sold 29,96,533 shares at same price on NSE.