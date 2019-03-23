App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs buyback: Here's what investors should do

Company is expected to complete the buyback process by April-end (2 months estimated on a higher side).

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manali Bhatia

Aarti Drugs has approved buyback of 2,82,100 fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each representing up to 1.2 percent of the total number of equity shares. The buyback is fixed at a price of Rs 900 per equity share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 25.39 crore via tender offer.

The record date for the said purpose is proposed on March 29, 2019. Aarti Drugs is buying back its shares at a premium of 37 percent to the current price of Rs 655.

Buyback Strategy

related news

We have estimated that Entitlement ratio would be 3-5 percent. However, Real acceptance ratio should be higher by 60-100 percent as many shareholders do not take part in buyback. So, we have estimated acceptance ratio to be around 6-8 percent.

We advise that traders who wants to participate in buyback can buy 250 shares at CMP at Rs 655 in the open market and offer them in the tender offer. Also, one has to monitor that shareholders holding value should be less than the amount of Rs 2 lakh as on the record date to qualify for this buyback.

As per SEBI regulations, 15 percent of the offer size will be reserved for retail shareholders (holding amount less than Rs 2 lakh). Therefore, Rs 3.81 crore (15 percent of Rs 25.389 crore) is set for retail investors.

Expected returns and conclusion

Company is expected to complete the buyback process by April-end (2 months estimated on a higher side). We do not see much downside in the stock as market sentiments being elevated, besides, company's improved performance would provide upside to the stock.

But on the other end buyback is only 1.20 percent of the paid up share capital, being low. Hence, the estimated acceptance ratio is also quite low to only 6 percent. Therefore, if Aarti Drugs even rise from 10 percent to 20 percent, expected absolute return may cap up to 21.04 percent (Estimated annualized return 126 percent).

Investors may go for buyback and the remaining quantity (not been accepted in buyback) may be sold in the open market.

Returns under different situations are calculated under below table:

Image1221032019

Image1321032019

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Aarti Drugs #Expert Columns #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

US Agency Error Exposes 2.3 Million Disaster Survivors to Fraud: Repor ...

Malinga to Retire After 2020 T20I World Cup

#YourCallonCN: Which Team is The Favourite to Clinch The IPL 2019 Trop ...

Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Poi ...

Hurriyat Hurdle, Cold Shoulder and A Peace Note: The Last 24 Hours in ...

Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't ...

Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu ...

Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India

Shades Of India, Episode 152: Big Diplomatic win for India, Nirav Modi ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Ha ...

Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows p ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Kangana Ranaut will have a personally, professionally and financially ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.