App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A2Z Infra Engineering shares rally 20% on one time debt settlement with lenders

A2Z Infra Engineering announced one time debt settlement with lenders of its subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A2Z Infra Engineering share price rallied 20 percent intraday Friday after the company announced one time debt settlement with lenders of its subsidiary.

".....approved one time settlement (OTS) with lenders of A2Z Green Waste Management Limited (previously known as A2Z Infrastructure ) towards Debt settlement of Rs 275.94 crore, for a total consideration of Rs 70 crore," the company said in its filing.

In addition to above, it has been agreed that immediately subsequent to transfer of 'Kanpur Project' to EEMPSL, Energy Development Corporation. IL&FS Employee Welfare Trust and IIDC Fund, will acquire 100 percent of the equity shareholding of Earth Environment Management Services (EEMSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of A2Z Green at a consideration of Rs 5 lakh, it added.

Eventually the outstanding liability amounting to Rs 188.02 crore of IFIN will also be extinguished in the books of EEMPSL.

At 15:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 24.35, up Rs 3.20, or 15.13 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 03:27 pm

tags #A2Z Infra Engineering #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.