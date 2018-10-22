App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A2Z Infra Engineering rises 5% on order win worth Rs 225cr from ITI

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 48.60 and 52-week low Rs 8.19 on 04 January, 2018 and 04 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of A2Z Infra Engineering added nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as company received order worth Rs 225 crore.

The company has received an order from ITI for aggregate amount of Rs 225.26 crore inclusive of taxes, which ITI has received from BSNL

The order is for survey, procurement, supply, trenching, laying, installation, testing and maintenance of optical fibre cable, accessories, and GPON equipment for Bharat Net Phase-II Network under Package- WB-2, including O&M for a period of seven years.

At 13:54 hrs A2Z Infra Engineering was quoting at Rs 11.60, up Rs 0.45, or 4.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 48.60 and 52-week low Rs 8.19 on 04 January, 2018 and 04 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 76.07 percent below its 52-week high and 42 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.