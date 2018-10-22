A2Z Infra Engineering rises 5% on order win worth Rs 225cr from ITI

Share price of A2Z Infra Engineering added nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as company received order worth Rs 225 crore.

The company has received an order from ITI for aggregate amount of Rs 225.26 crore inclusive of taxes, which ITI has received from BSNL

The order is for survey, procurement, supply, trenching, laying, installation, testing and maintenance of optical fibre cable, accessories, and GPON equipment for Bharat Net Phase-II Network under Package- WB-2, including O&M for a period of seven years.

At 13:54 hrs A2Z Infra Engineering was quoting at Rs 11.60, up Rs 0.45, or 4.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 48.60 and 52-week low Rs 8.19 on 04 January, 2018 and 04 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 76.07 percent below its 52-week high and 42 percent above its 52-week low.