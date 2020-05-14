A sour deal for Vedanta shareholders! Over 40 companies delisted from BSE in last 10 years

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a lot of disappointments on D-Street, and the proposal to delist Vedanta is no different. The stock which has fallen over 40 percent so far in 2020 is valued at an indicative offer price" or floor price of Rs 87.5 a share, which could well turn out to be a sour deal for shareholders, suggest experts. The offer price is now at a near 3 percent discount to Wednesday’s issue price of Rs 90.10. Close The company board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 18 to approve/ reject the delisting proposal after taking into account various factors and the Merchant Banker’s due diligence report. related news Goa to test, quarantine all entering state, says health minister

Want to buy a house during COVID times? Decide if it is for self-use or investment first

Metals and mining baron Anil Agarwal had announced a proposal to buy out minority, non-promoter shareholders of his Indian unit Vedanta Ltd, delist the firm from the domestic stock exchanges, and take it private. Vedanta Ltd is an example of voluntary delisting. The promoter group holds a 50.14 percent stake in the firm and is planning to buy out 48.94 percent non-promoter shares, with the market capitalisation based on its May 11 closing price pegged at Rs 33,5529 crore. “The promoters of Vedanta have fixed the floor price at Rs 87.50, which was at a premium of 9.9 percent, the closing price on May 11 (Rs 79.6). Today’s current market price is hovering around 90.25 which is at a discount of 2 percent of the offer price. It is pertinent to note that this is only a Floor Price, which may or may not be accepted by the public shareholders of Vedanta,” Sumit Kochar, Senior Wealth and Transaction Advisor, Findoc told Moneycontrol. “The offer price may not be a fair enough proposition for the public shareholders, considering the book value which is around Rs 219 per share and 52-week high price which was at Rs 180. The current market price of the company is not reflecting the true wealth created, value and earning potential of the company due to the challenging environment that COVID-19 has created,” he said. Kochar further added that the present offer from shareholders might not prove to be a good bargain for the public shareholders, but some may accept it due to the current liquidity mismatch created due the unprecedented time of COVID-19 and uncertain future of the industry. COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the metals industry, and Anil Agarwal is taking this opportunity to take the company private, that will provide more operational and financial flexibility in a capital-intensive business, suggest experts. The final offer price is determined by appointing a merchant banker who carries out "reverse book building" — a mechanism via which a firm buys back shares from the public.

"The promoter offered to buy the share at an indicative price of Rs. 87.50 per share which is lower than 52-weeks high by about 51 percent. However, retail investors should note that the actual price discovery will take place through a reverse book building process after announcing the final floor price where investors can quote the price they want while tendering the share," Dinesh Rohira - Founder, CEO - 5nance.com told Moneycontrol. "Therefore, Rs. 87.50 is not the exit price or final price that existing retail investors should worry about, and continue to keep track of development which usually takes a long time," he said.

Reverse book building is also a price discovery method, in which bids are taken from current minority shareholders and the final price (which normally exceeds the market price) is fixed based on the nature of the bids.

“Vedanta Ltd is likely to be taken private by Anil Agarwal, who is offering minority shareholders, Rs.87.5 for a share. It would be a significant erosion of wealth for the existing shareholders as the stock has corrected by almost 50 percent since the start of the year, reducing the market capitalization of the company to around Rs 30,000 crore,” Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking Ltd on Vedanta Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“And as per India’s delisting rules, if the promoter’s holding exceeds 75% in the company, then the stock can be taken off from trading on the exchanges. In a nutshell, all the investors of the company, who have held shares of the company with high hopes, will have to be satisfied with what’s being offered as it does not leave much of an option for them,” he said. Emkay Global upgraded the stock to buy from sell earlier with a target price of Rs 112. “The announcement of delisting comes at cyclical lows and we believe at a significant discount to the fair value, especially when oil, zinc, aluminum, lead all have taken a beating due to the pandemic and green shoots of recovery have started emerging in China,” said the report. Delisting of shares: There are over 40 companies that got delisted from BSE in the last 10 years according to data collated from exchanges under the voluntary delisting. Two past examples of voluntary delisting include software firm Polaris Consulting in 2018 and Ruia family promoted Essar Oil in 2018. Apart from that other company which falls under Voluntary Delisting include names like Patni Computer, Denso India, Rhodia Specialty Chemicals Ltd, among others. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.