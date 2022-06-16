A smallcap cement maker is the new darling of analysts even as sector faces headwinds

The cement sector has been in the spotlight in the recent months. Share prices of these companies have taken a beating even as firms have hiked retail prices on the back of surging raw material costs. Expansion plans announced by leading cement makers also didn’t help as investors believed this may lead to a supply glut.

Undoubtedly, with clean balance sheets and increasing government expenditure on infrastructure, the cement sector is attractive. Many believe this will lead to higher demand. Whether this demand can outstrip the supply is a big question.

Nonetheless, amid this debate, analysts have become bullish on one smallcap cement maker – JK Cement. They believe increasing market share and better unit profitability than the industry average will result in rerating of the stock.

ICICI Securities, initiated coverage on the stock on Wednesday and set the price target at Rs 3,170 - a potential upside of 47 percent from current levels. Though, this comes after 40 percent year-to-date drop in the counter.

Other analysts are also bullish on the stock. Axis Securities sees a potential upside of 30 percent while Motilal Oswal expects the stock to rise 26 percent from current levels. HDFC Securities though has a ‘reduce’ rating on it with a target that has already been met.

Krupal Maniar of ICICI Securities said JK Cement could emerge as the sixth largest cement group in India with 21 million tonne (te) grey and white cement/putty capacity by Q3FY23 with potential to increase the same by more than half at $70/te at Panna unit. In comparison, this expected cost is $5 per tonne less than what UltraTech Cement has announced that it will spend to add capacity.

Pricing has been a problem for cement manufacturers. With raw material prices – coal, crude oil and petcoke – surging, it has been imperative to take price hikes, as it has hurt margins. But they have not been as active in taking hikes, and even sometimes rolling them back.

Goldman Sachs earlier this week highlighted that all the price hikes taken earlier by cement companies to offset higher raw material costs were rolled back owing to choppy demand. Cement prices are down about 4 percent on a month-on-month basis as of mid-June.

But JK Cement is apparently has an upper hand here, analysts say. “Unlike mid-cap peers, it derives nearly 25 per cent EBITDA from white cement/putty portfolio which provides steady-state cashflow to fund its grey cement expansions. The company enjoys a better grey cement market mix with no exposure to East and (little to) South markets where prices remain volatile due to over-supply concerns,” Maniar pointed out.

Its standalone blended EBITDA/te is unlikely to fall below Rs1,000/te even in FY23 versus Rs1,108/te in FY22E despite cost pressures, he said. Moreover, JK Cement continues to gain market share with 9 per cent volume CAGR over FY13-22 versus less than 5 per cent for industry and is expected to post 12 per cent volume CAGR over FY22-24, as per analyst expectations.

“We believe, JK Cement may trade at a premium to its long term historical average once the recent concerns around sharp fuel cost escalation recede,” Maniar said with confidence. “It remains our high conviction preferred pick in the sector.”

Axis Securities in its post-earnings commentary in May said the company’s outlook continues to be robust in the backdrop of new capacity expansion in the high growth market of Central India, better pricing, its endeavour to increase trade sales and higher blending ratio and cost optimization measures undertaken.

“The company’s efforts are well-supported by higher government spending on infra, affordable, and rural housing, and robust demand in real estate and Individual home buyer market. However, the cost pressure is likely to sustain for a few more quarters,” Uttam Kumar Srimal, Research Analyst at the firm said.

Not everyone is convinced though, especially with risks associated with cement sector that includes lower demand and pricing, and high cost escalation. HDFC Securities maintained its bearish stance pointing out that while grey cement volume picked up QoQ in March quarter, white/putty volume declined.

“Overall margin contracted in both the segments on rising energy costs. White (cement) profitability is additionally hit and continues to slide at a faster pace on increased competition (from paint companies),” it added. It has a target of Rs 2485 on the stock.

JK Cement traded at Rs 2,130, up 0.58 per cent on BSE on Thursday.