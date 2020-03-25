A shutdown of 30-days could cost India Rs 5 lakh cr in terms of nominal GDP: Sahil Kapoor

With a lockdown in place, a certain amount of economic de-growth will happen. For instance, if India shuts down for 30 days we would lose nearly 5 percent YoY nominal GDP or about 5 lakh crore, Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist, Research, Edelweiss Wealth Management, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) India is going through a 21-day lockdown. What is the way forward for markets?

A) The economic lockdown due to coronavirus is causing investors to factor in the business losses which will keep mounting until such times that this is in place.

Currently, the world is working on a consensus that with a lockdown between 3 to 6 weeks and quarantine measures the spread can be curbed. The 'flattening of the curve' is the strategy now.

The governments around the world are trying to bridge this expected gap by giving equivalent fiscal stimulus in sync with monetary policy support. This consensus is likely to get challenged or strengthened in the next two weeks when Europe enters its week 3 and 4 of lockdown.

If it works as it worked for China, South Korea and Japan the markets will probably take that as a solution for now.

But, if it doesn't then a more serious and prolonged slowdown globally and locally will take hold. This is what is battering investor confidence.

A) Markets never become cheap without a crisis. This is an unprecedented crisis but every crisis in real-time seems unsurmountable.

With government action and the indomitable human spirit, this will also pass. This means the currently attractive valuations mean investors should keep their SIPs in place.

Those with a fresh investible surplus should keep adding small staggered amounts to their portfolios. We are advising investors to add between 5% to 10% every week, starting now.

A) This is a typical bear market where all asset classes move together and only cash is king. Most of the inter-market relations break when markets begin to price in recessions.

In developed economies, a recession is now a given and this explains why uncorrelated or loosely correlated assets are also moving together. This isn’t likely to persist beyond a few weeks.

A) New investors should start with a sizeable SIP if their equity allocations are very small. This is an ideal time for them to take equity exposure and continue into the future.

A) It’s a combination of margin pressure, work from home restrictions where funds want to unwind their trading positions, risk aversion, and pricing in of slowdown across the board.

There are no safe havens in such an environment apart from bonds and the US Dollar which seems to have played out.

A) It does appear that at least two quarters of earnings growth will get cut. This means in the next financial year earnings growth may remain in mid-single digits at best.

A) For equity markets, it’s all about earnings and valuations. The most logical way to look at this is that it will start to ebb and markets would price it in. It will cause some sectors to gain and some to lose in the longer term.

New opportunities and market leaders emerge from each crisis and this will be no different. Crisis brings opportunities, stay with equities.