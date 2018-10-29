A morning walk down Dalal Street | Weakness in market likely to persist on backdrop of negative global sentiment

India market witnessed a third consecutive week of fall where both Sensex and Nifty fell by over 2 percent each.

The Nifty50 retested its crucial support at 10,000 but then bounced back.

Both Sensex and Nifty slipped by about 14 percentfrom highs.

The Nifty index failed to hold 10,100 support levels which remained crucial for the index and slipped to touch a 7-month low of 10,004 levels.

Weakness in the market is expected to be persistent on the backdrop of negative sentiment globally coupled with constant domestic turmoil on account of the liquidity crisis in financial sectors and nominal earnings growth in Q2FY18 so far, suggest experts.

As long as it holds 9,950 levels on closing basis, a marginal pullback is likely in coming series but capped at 10,400 levels.

Big News:

As many as 96 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the quarter ended September later today which include names like BPCL, Colgate Palmolive, Gruh Finance, HDFC Asset Management Company, Tata Power, Union Bank of India, Vijaya Bank etc. among others.

BPCL: PAT likely to fall by 30% YoY to Rs 1645 crore

Colgate Palmolive: PAT likely to grow by 14% YoY to Rs 203 crore

Union Bank of India: PAT likely to fall by 2.1% YoY to Rs 2.3 crore

Tata Power: PAT likely to grow by 22% YoY to Rs 469 crore

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern

Three levels to watch: 9,950, 10,128, 10,400

Max Call OI: 10,500, 10,800

Max Put OI: 10,000, 9,800

Stocks in news:

Cigarette-hotel-to-FMCG major ITC has reported a 11.9 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 2,954.67 crore, driven by cigarettes, FMCG and paper segments.

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's second quarter profit fell sharply by 55.84 percent to Rs 908.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Elevated provisions and high treasury base hit the bottom line.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company on October 26 reported net profit rise of 77 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 504 crore in the second quarter ended September helped by cost optimisation measures and a favourable forex, despite sustained US pricing pressure.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Hindustan Unilever: Sell| Target: Rs 1,435| Stop Loss: Rs 1655| Time frame 15 to 21 trading sessions| Return 8%

Maruti Suzuki: Sell| Target: Rs 6000| Stop Loss: Rs 7000| Return 10.5%

HCL Technologies: Sell| Target: Rs 925| Stop loss 1013| | Return 4%

