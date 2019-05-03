A morning walk down Dalal Street | Volatile swings could continue ahead of election polls & outcome

Bulls failed to keep the momentum going as bulls pushed the index lower in the last 30 minutes of the trade on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex failed to close to hold above 39,000 while the Nifty50 closed above key support of 11700.

Broad market indices like the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost more, thereby underperforming the Sensex, and Nifty. The market breadth was negative on the BSE as well as NSE.

Market ended on a negative note after a volatile session as mixed bag of quarter earnings and tepid auto sales dented investor’s sentiment, experts said.

The consolidation was broad based as manufacturing activity eased in April due to general election. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, declined to 51.8 in April from 52.6 in March but remained above the reading of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

On the global front, markets were mixed as US Federal Reserve stayed patient on key rates while some were expecting possibility of a rate cut as global growth shows signs of weakness.

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.37 against the US dollar Thursday, registering its third consecutive session of gain amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback against other major currencies overseas.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 597 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 791 crore, according to provisional data.

Big News:

On the earnings front as many as 24 companies on BSE will declare their numbers for quarter ended March later today which include names like Birla Corp, Century Textiles, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Chemicals, and VST Industries among others.

Birla Corp: PAT likely to fall by 4% YoY to Rs 105 crore

HUL: PAT likely to grow by 11% YoY to Rs 1576 crore

Tata Chemicals: PAT likely to fall by 16% YoY to Rs 260 crore.

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Doji kind of pattern on charts

India VIX moved up 5.19 percent at 22.96. Higher VIX suggests that volatile swings could continue in the market ahead of election polls and outcome.

In case of a breakout above 11,800, the index could head towards 12,000.

A breach of 11,624 on closing basis will enhance selling pressure further with initial targets placed around 11,549.

Three levels: 11699, 11789, 11856

Max Call OI: 12000, 12500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11500

Stocks in news:

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on May 2 reported 17.24 per cent decline in sales to 5,74,366 units in April. The company had sold 6,94,022 units in April 2018.

Tata Power on May 2 reported a 92 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 107.32 crore for the quarter ended March due to an exceptional adjustment in the previous year.

Air conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd on May 2 reported over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 79.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2019, driven by its electro-mechanical projects business.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Sanctum Wealth Management and here’s what they have to recommend:

Indian Hotels Company: Buy| LTP: Rs 154| Stop Loss: Rs 146| Target: Rs 185| Upside 20%

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 818.65| Stop Loss: Rs 780| Target: Rs 950| Upside 16%

PVR: Buy| LTP: Rs 1763| Stop Loss: Rs 1695| Target: Rs 2000| Upside 13%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.