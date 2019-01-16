A morning walk down Dalal Street | Uptrend likely to resume only if Nifty closes above 11,000

A strong day for D-Street and a great day for India if you are a cricket fan. India pulled off a great game and won by 6 wickets against Australia.

Coming to markets, Sensex snapped its 3-day losing streak and climbed over 400 points on Tuesday. The Nifty50 reclaimed 10850 levels and closed a shade below 10900 level.

The final tally – the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 464 points to end at 36,318 while the Nifty50 ended 149 points higher to close at 10,886. Both benchmark indices closed with gains of over 1%.

What led to the rally – the market rally was supported by tax cut plan in China and ease in domestic CPI inflation to 2.19% for the month of December. Fall in 10-yr yield amid moderation in inflation and weak IIP print provide room for RBI to ease monetary policy in Feb.

On the macro front, India’s trade deficit narrowed to $13.08 billion in December, the lowest in 10 months, due to a fall in gold imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gold imports declined by 24.33% to $2.56 billion in December last year against $3.39 billion a year ago. Oil imports rose by 3.16% to $10.67 billion during the month compared to the same period last year, the data showed.

The Indian rupee on plunged by another 13 paise to close at one-month low of 71.05 against the US dollar amid strengthening greenback and surging crude oil prices.

On the institutional front, FPI and DIIs were net buyers in Indian Capital markets for Rs 159 crore and Rs 417 crore respectively.

Big News:

On the earnings front, as many as 11 companies will be declaring their results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday which includes names like DCB Bank, HT Media, MindTree, Motilal Oswal, etc. among others.

DCB Bank: Net profit likely to rise by 33% YoY to Rs 76 crore

MindTree: Net profit likely to rise by 24% YoY to Rs 2.4 crore

Technical View:

The Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

Nifty now trading above short and long term moving averages

Nifty could go above 10,950 levels in coming session, followed by some profit booking, experts said.

The uptrend is likely to resume only when the index closes above 11000 levels

Three levels: 10777, 10896, 11000

Max Call OI: 11000, 10900

Max Put OI: 10500, 10000

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

ITC Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 313| Stop Loss: Rs 280| Return 7%

Bharti Airtel Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 366| Stop Loss: Rs 310| Return 10%

Tata Motors LTD - DVR Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 106| Stop Loss: Rs 91| Return 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.