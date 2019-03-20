A morning walk down Dalal Street | Unless weakness gets confirmed, refrain from creating short positions

Indian equity indices extended rally on Tuesday despite subdued global cues ahead of the US Fed meet. Buying in the last few hours led to the index gaining 70 points to close above Monday’s intraday high of 11,532.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 268 points to 38,363 while the Nifty50 gained 70 points to close at 11,532.

Rallying for the seventh consecutive day in a row, benchmark indices hit a fresh 6-month high. The NiftyBank touched a fresh record closing high, led by gains in PNB, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, SBI and Axis Bank.

On the broader market front, the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.52 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index ended 0.37 percent higher.

On the technical charts, Nifty continues to trade above its 5-days exponential moving average (EMA) and nullified the negative implication of Long Legged Doji kind of pattern formed in Monday’s session which suggest that the momentum remains intact.

Strong liquidity is something which is fuelling a rally in Indian markets suggest experts, and the index is on track to hit 11700 levels possibly new highs by March-end.

Oil prices rose to new 2019 highs on Tuesday, supported by supply cuts from OPEC and falling output from Iran and Venezuela due to US sanctions.

Halting its six-day winning run, the Indian rupee Tuesday edged lower by 43 paise to close at 68.96 to the US dollar on emergence of demand for the greenback from importers.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 2132 crore compared to DIIs who were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1253 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

The festive colors ‘Holi’ which signifies the victory of good over evil, it also signifies the arrival of ‘spring’, and end of winter is a perfect time to do a rain check of your portfolio investment as new financial years starts.

If you invested in the last holi which was celebrated on March 2, 2018, chances are that you might be sitting on some handsome gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by over 4,000 points or nearly 12 percent while Nifty50 rose a little over 1,000 points or nearly 10 percent in the same period.

In the last one year, many small & mid-cap stocks stole the limelight from large-caps as nearly 4 stocks in the S&P BSE Small-cap index more than doubled investors’ wealth in the last one year which include names like IOL Chemicals, Merck, Seamec, and Vinati Organics.

As many as 17 stocks rallied over 50 percent in the same period which includes names like NIIT Technologies, Usha Martin, Alok Industries, Tube Investments, JSW Holdings, V-Mart, Capri Global, and Bata India etc. among others.

In the S&P BSE 500 index as many as 12 stocks rose 50-100% which include names like Aditya Birla Fashion, Muthoot Finance, V-Mart, Adani Power, Divi’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, NIIT Technologies, Astrazeneca Pharma etc. among others.

Technical view:

Nifty formed a bullish candle, rallies for seventh session

The bullish candle resembles a 'Hanging Man' pattern on the daily chart.

In fact, the Hanging Man pattern has been seen in the last two out of five sessions.

Traders should refrain from creating short positions in anticipation of a corrective swing unless weakness gets confirmed in one or the other way.

India VIX moved down 2.41 percent to 16.49.

Three levels: 11400-11451, 11543, 11600

Max Call OI: 11500, 11600

Max Put OI: 11500, 11400

Stocks in news:

The umbrella body of the domestic pilots of the nearly crippled Jet Airways Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1, if the resolution plan is delayed and salary dues are not cleared by the end of this month.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Havells India: Buy| Target: Rs 837| Stop Loss: Rs 715| Upside 10%

Asian Paints: Buy| Target: Rs 1568| Stop Loss: Rs 1385| Upside 8%

Siemens: Buy| Target: Rs 1140| Stop Loss: Rs 980| Upside 9%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.