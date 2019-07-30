A morning walk down Dalal Street | Trend still favours bears, next crucial level to watch out for is 11,100

Indian markets witnessed Monday blues! The S&P BSE Sensex saw a drop of nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 slipped below 11200 levels.

Weak Asian markets combined with continuous outflow of the foreign fund as well as muted corporate results weighed on sentiment. However, in yesterday's trading session fall in auto stocks led the decline. All eyes will be on July auto sales numbers which will be out on Thursday.

The Nifty has reached closer to its crucial support zone of 11,100. Analysts advise caution and wait for either a breakout above 11400-11500 or a breakdown below 11,140 before initiating fresh positions.

Among specific stocks, more than 400 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low which include names liek Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland etc. amomg others.

In the primary market, the initial public offer of mobile marketing firm Affle India was subscribed 28 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 9,42,260 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares as per the NSE data.

In the currency market, the rupee recovered the lost ground and finally settled 14 paise higher at 68.75 against the US dollar on Monday amid easing crude oil prices.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets in the cash segment of Indian markets for Rs 704 cr while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1351 cr, provisional data showed.

Big News:

As many as 74 companies will declare their results for the quarter ended June later todat which include names like Axis Bank, Bank of India, Dish TV, Gujarat Gas, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC, PNB Housing, Repro India, Shoppers Stop, Tech Mahindra, United Bank of India, and VIP Industries etc. among others.

Axis Bank: PAT likely to grow by 135 percent YoY

Hero MotoCorp: PAT likely to fall by 19 percent YoY

Tech Mahindra: PAT likely to grow by 17 percent YoY

(All estimates are from Motilal Oswal)

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on daily charts

The index closed below crucial support 11,200 level and formed large bearish candle on daily charts, which indicated that the trend is still in favour of bears and next crucial level to watch out for would be 11,100, experts feel.

India VIX moved up by 7.69 percent to 13.06 levels.

Three levels: 11,140, 11310, 11400

Max Call OI: 11500, 11300

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on June 29 reported a net profit of Rs 662.8 crore in the quarter-ended June 31, a jump of 45 percent year-on-year basis, led by a one-time gain.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and its partner Adani Gas Ltd will invest about Rs 9,600 crore in rolling out infrastructure for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens in 10 cities for which they recently won licences for, the state-owned firm said on Monday.

GHCL reported 68 percent YoY growth in standalone net profit to Rs 103 crores as against Rs 62 crores in the first quarter last fiscal.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Religare Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

HDFC Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 2340| Stop-Loss: Rs 2200| Upside 4.2%

Hindalco Industries: Sell Futures| Target: Rs 180| Stop-Loss: Rs 200| Downside 6.7%

Vedanta: Sell Futures| Target: Rs 145| Stop-Loss: Rs 165| Downside 8.2%

