A morning walk down Dalal Street | Tread with caution, keep stop Loss below 11,630 for all long positions

The Nifty50 rose over 1 percent for the week ended August 31 despite mild profit booking in the second half of the week. The index closed positive in 3 out of last 5 trading sessions.

Fall in rupee which touched a new low of Rs 71/USD kept investors’ on the edge. But, Indian market continued its winning streak. This is the sixth consecutive week of positive closing for the index.

In all likelihood, we should reclaim 11700 levels in opening trade and head towards 11760 levels and 11800 later in the month.

We could see a touch and go moment with 12,000 on the Nifty but traders are advised to tread with caution. A stop Loss below 11630 can be kept for all long positions.

A break above 11760 on the upside will take the index towards 11800 and 11900.

Big News:

Markets will react to June quarter GDP data which came out post market hours on Friday

The Indian economy grew 8.2 percent in April-June this year, the highest since the same period in 2016

India became the fastest growing economy than the world's second-largest economy China which grew at 6.7 percent in June quarter

The GDP growth number has been ahead of analyst expectation

It reflects a strong recovery in industry and agriculture on the one hand and private consumption on the other

GDP numbers are in line with a high-frequency data including those on growth in industry, infrastructure and auto sales

Most experts feel that positive data will act as a tailwind for markets and could take the index above 11700 on Monday

Technical View:

Nifty forms a Long Legged Doji on Friday

Three levels: 11630, 11760, 11800

Max Call OI: 11800, 12000

Max Put OI: 11600, 11500

Stocks in news:

Auto stocks will be in focus as some of them have come out with their sales numbers for August

Tata Motors’ August sales rise 27 percent to 58,262 units

TVS Motor’s August sales jump 8 percent at 3.43 lakh units; exports grow 45 percent

Mahindra & Mahindra posts 14 percent growth in total sales for August; exports up 14 percent

Ashok Leyland posts 27 percent growth in total sales for August

Other stocks:

Hotel Leelaventure gets shareholders nod to sell land in Pune for Rs 130 crore

Monnet Ispat says NCLT's insolvency resolution plan completed

The bankrupt Monnet owes over Rs 11,000 crore to a clutch of lenders.

KEC International bags Rs 1,010 crore orders

KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 491 crore across India, middle east, and America, while the cables business has secured contracts of Rs 250 crore for various types of cables

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Geojit Financial Services and here’s what they have to recommend:

Deepak Nitrite : Buy| CMP: Rs 261.10| Target: Rs 280| Stop Loss: Rs 250| Return: 7%

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 181.60| Target: Rs 200| Stop Loss: Rs 173| Return: 10%

Century Textiles: Buy| CMP: Rs 977.65| Target: Rs 1050| Stop Loss: Rs 930| Return 7.4%

